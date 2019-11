Oaknrose on September 22, 2019

Maggie's Farm Fillmore has all my medical needs. From topicals to edibles, and of course they has some of the best Clean Green Certified Flower in the state. If you are looking for flower that has amazing terpenes and a broad spectrum of canaboids to heal your body Maggie's Farm is were its at. The budtenders have an indepth knowledge of cannabis and are extremely helpful and kind hearted. Proud to be a Maggie's Farm Patient!!!