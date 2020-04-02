388 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 45
Show All 59
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$167
Deals
Join Maggie's Farm Loyalty Program!
Earn reward points for every dollar you spend and cash in for deals on flower, concentrates, edibles & pre-rolls exclusive to our loyalty members. Be the first to know about company wide promotions and special promotions with our text program. Join for free today and instantly get 300 points just for becoming a Loyalty Program member.
Join Maggie's Farm Loyalty Program!
Earn reward points for every dollar you spend and cash in for deals on flower, concentrates, edibles & pre-rolls exclusive to our loyalty members. Be the first to know about company wide promotions and special promotions with our text program. Join for free today and instantly get 300 points just for becoming a Loyalty Program member.
All Products
Willie's Reserve - White Walker Kush
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Crescendo
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Layer Cake Shake
from Maggies Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honest Marijuana - Mendo Breath
from Left Bank LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry OG
from Left Bank LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Bubble Gum
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Keep Tahoe Blue
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mickey's Irish Lemonade
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Chem 4
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Glue Cookies
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana - Afghani
from Left Bank LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Honest Marijuana - Tahoe Alien
from Left Bank LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve- Pyramid OG
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
In-store only
Chisel Fudge Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Green Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Brightberry Cookies
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Citral Glue
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Quantum Kush Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine Kush Shake
from Maggie's Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Willie's Reserve- Gelato Cake
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Mimosa
from willies reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.66⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Javelina - Stardawg Guava Cartridge 500mg
from TRAGAR INC
84%
THC
___
CBD
$31.99½ g
In-store only
The Clear 1g Elite Syringe
from Cliintel Capital Group LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Elite 350mg Disposable
from Cliintel Capital Group LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$310.35 g
In-store only
Dabble Budder Flo-Ta 1g
from Cold Baked LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.991 g
In-store only
Denver Dab Sugar Wax Jackie's Bubblegum 1g
from Luminescence Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.991 g
In-store only
The Clear ELITE 1:1 500mg Orange Cream THC/CBD
from Cliintel Capital Group LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
C-Cell Concentrate Syringe - 1g
from Cliintel Capital Group LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 g
In-store only
Dabble Budder Tangerine Medicine 1g
from Cold Baked LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Qushage Kief Indica
from Virtual Marketing LLC OPC
28%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
REC Electric Lemon Kief
from Maggie's Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Durango OG Indica
from Virtual Marketing LLC OPC
23.24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
REC Sage and Sour Kief
from Maggie's Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
*Evolab Colors All in One Fluffhead 300mg
from THCHOCOLATE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.990.3 g
In-store only
HCH Labs Trim Sap Jumpin Jack Flash 1g
from HCH Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
12345 ... 10