TJHydroChronic on October 11, 2019

Maggie's Farm are poor growers for medical patients. Their flower is poorly "hand trimmed" and very harsh because they are not properly flushing their plants before harvest. These buds taste like fertilizer. This is apparent by the brown color of their buds. Don't let them blame the brown color on the outdoor grow which is not true. Maggie's Farm should be growing High-quality product for medical patients FIRST instead of putting it all on the recreational side. Difference in quality between recreational and medical is disgusting. In a smoke or choke rating. I'd rate them as : CHOKE.