Major Bloom®, named for authenticity, authority, and life flourishing, is a nation-leading designer, marketer, and distributor of cannabis products, media, and accessories for various activities. Operating segments for Major Bloom are retail, manufacturer, packaging, processing, distribution, and home delivery service within Massachusetts. The company demonstrates economic stimulus and social responsibility in distressed communities, is a Minority Owned Business Enterprise, and was founded in Worcester, Massachusetts. Located near Polar Park & Kelley Square. Right off of Route 290 and 146.