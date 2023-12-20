Major Bloom
dispensary
Major Bloom®, named for authenticity, authority, and life flourishing, is a nation-leading designer, marketer, and distributor of cannabis products, media, and accessories for various activities. Operating segments for Major Bloom are retail, manufacturer, packaging, processing, distribution, and home delivery service within Massachusetts. The company demonstrates economic stimulus and social responsibility in distressed communities, is a Minority Owned Business Enterprise, and was founded in Worcester, Massachusetts. Located near Polar Park & Kelley Square. Right off of Route 290 and 146.

76 Millbury St., Worcester, MA
License MR283033
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleRecreationalDeliveryBlack ownedDisability owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 11pm
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm

