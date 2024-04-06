Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

🥭MANGO MADNESS MEGA DEALS🥭 Valid 8/9/2023 - 5/31/2024 🥭CARTRIDGES🥭 $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Bonjour, Easy, & Poppy Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Warp Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Oasis Vapes 🥭FLOWER🥭 $0.99 | 20/$18 - 1g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Happy Stix Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Dank of America Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Hourglass Pre-Rolls 🥭CONCENTRATE🥭 $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Mystery Cured Resin $7.99 10/$70 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin $7.99 13/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Live Resin 🥭EDIBLES🥭 $7 | 15/$100 - 1000mg Dynamo Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Feelz Chocolate Bars $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Warp Gummies First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

DELI-STYLE FLOWER DEALS Valid 8/9/2023 - 8/17/2024 🔥DELI-STYLE FLOWER NOW 20% OFF🔥 🌺 Premium Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.00 | 7g - $2.80 | 14g - $3.20 | 28g - $4.00 | 3oz - $12 💜 Exotic Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.80 | 7g - $4.80 | 14g - $6.40 | 28g - $8.00 | 3oz - $24 🤎 Value Flower: 1g - $1.60 | 3.5g - $4.80 | 7g - $8.00 | 14g - $12.80 | 28g - $24.00 🖤 Deluxe Flower: 1g - $3.20 | 3.5g - $9.60 | 7g - $16.00 | 14g - $28.00 | 28g - 48.00 ❤️ Premium Flower: 1g - $4.00 | 3.5g - $12.00 | 7g - $20.00 | 14g - $36.00 | 28g - $64.00 💚 Exotic Flower: 1g - $4.80 | 3.5g - $14.40 | 7g - $28.00 | 14g - $52.00 | 28g - $100.00 💙 Platinum Flower: 1g - $6.40 | 3.5g - $17.60 | 🥭MANGO MADNESS MEGA DEALS🥭7g - $32.00 | 14g - $60.00 | 28g - $112.00 🤍 Diamond Flower: 1g - $7.20 | 3.5g - $20.00 | 7g - $37.60 | 14g - $72.00 | 28g - $140.00 💛 Legendary Flower: 1g - $8.00 | 3.5g - $24.00 | 7g - 44.00 | 14g - 84.00 | 28g - $160.00 First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

🍫 MANGO MADNESS EDIBLE DEALS 🥭 Valid 8/9/2023 - 10/4/2024 2/$8 | 4/$15 | 6/$21 - 100mg Feelz Infused Soda $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg WYLD Single Serve Gummies $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg Smokiez Single Scored Fruit Chews 6/$20 | 13/$40 | 25/$75 - 100mg Best Damn Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Swerve Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 250mg/385mg Entourage Effect Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Flav Edibles 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Crispy’s Cereal Bars SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 100mg Smokiez Fruit Chews SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 100mg Kosmik Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 200mg Buffalo Roze Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Smokiez Infused Shot 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 300mg Swerve Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Cheeba Chews Taffy 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Wana Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Dixie Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Kiva Chocolate Bars & Bites 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Camino Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Green Hornet Gummies $5.99 | 5/$25 - 500mg Kandy Boyz Gummies 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 100mg Stargazer Ice Cream 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 300mg Flav Edibles 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 500mg Crispy’s Cereal Bar $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Kush Drops $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Grip Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Smack Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Kandy Boyz Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Feelz Chocolate Bars $6.99 | 15/$100 - 1000mg Dynamo’s Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - Wyld Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - 200mg Dixie Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - 100mg Smokiez Live Resin Fruit Chews 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg 710 Diamond Co. Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Weezy Wonka Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Edify Chocolate Bars 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Swerve Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Crispy’s Cereal Bars 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Punch Edibles Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Punch Edibles Punch Bar 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 100mg 1:1 Wyld Gummies 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 250mg Smokiez Fruit Chews 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 100mg Ripple Nano Infused Powder Mix 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 300mg Wana Gummies 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 250mg Kosmik Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1906 Drops 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Kosmik Supernova Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Wana Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 250mg Stargazer Ice Cream $14.99 7/$100 - 2000mg Warp Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$54 | 4/$68 - 500mg Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Green Hornet 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Cheeba Chews 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Flav Edibles 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Wana Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Dixie Gummies SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 1000mg Kosmik Black Hole SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 1000mg Smokiez Fruit Chews 2/$50 | 3/$70 | 4/$92 - 1000mg Wyld Gummies First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

🍯 MANGO MADNESS CONCENTRATE DEALS 🥭 Valid 8/9/2023 - 7/6/2024 5/$24 | 10/$45 | 15/$65 - 1g 710 Diamond Co. RSO $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Mystery Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Purple Reign Live Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Kaboom Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Weezy Wonka Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g LoHco Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Siren Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Zino Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g 77 Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Gold Rush Extracts Cured Resin $7.99 |10/$70 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin $7.99 | 13/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Live Resin 4/$55 | 6/$75 | 8/$100 - 3.5g Kaboom Cured Resin Baller Jars 4/$55 | 6/$75 | 8/$100 - 3.5g Kesh Concentrate Cured Resin $11.99 | 9/$100 - 1g Boro Family Farms Live & Cured Resin 3/$43 | 6/$80 | 8/$100 - 1g Origin Extracts Live Resin $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Plasma $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Diamonds $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g CheMiss & IFP Live Rosin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 7g Kaboom Cured Resin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 1g ALTVM Live Rosin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 3 Live Rosin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 7g Kesh Concentrates Cured Resin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 2 Live Rosin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 7g Weezy Wonka Extracts Cured Resin $34.99 | 3/$100 - 4g Boro Family Farms Live Resin Baller Jar $29.99 - 1g Gravity Grown Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Cicada Labs Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Leaf Logic Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Mothership Melts Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Zenoa Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Chill Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 1 Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Live Source Labs Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Evok Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Craft Cultivana Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Alterra Wellness Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Good Luck Provisions Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Jake’s Jungle Live Rosin 2/$75 | 3/$105 - 1g The Holy Goat Live Rosin 2/$85 | 3/$125 | 4/$160 - 1g Clout King Live Rosin 2/$80 - 10g 77 Extracts Cured Resin Baller Jars 2/$95 - 14g Kaboom Cured Resin Baller Jars $50 - 28g Concentrate Baller Jars First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

💨 MANGO MADNESS TANK DEALS 🥭 Valid 8/9/2023 - 9/27/2024 $3.99 | 7/$25 | 28/$100 - 1g Bonjour, Easy, & Poppy Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Warp Vapes 7/$50 | 10/$65 | 16/$100 - 1g Zino Vapes & Syringes $6.99 | 8/$50 - 1g Better Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Conte Vapes & Syringes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Zooted Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g White Label Distillate Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Delta Oil Co. Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1.1g Verde Pur Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Good Vibes Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Swerve Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Sweet Stuff Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1.2g Electraleaf Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.35g The Clear Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 -1g Boro Family Farms Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 -1g Warp Disposable Vape 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 1g Conte Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.35g Rove Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 -1.1g Buffalo Roze Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.5g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Vapes 3/$45 | 6/$85 | 9/$115 - 0.6g Dime Industries Disposable Vapes $3.99 | 7/25 | 28/$100 - 1g Bonjour, Easy, Poppy Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Warp Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Oasis Vapes 7/$50 | 10/$65 | 16/$100 - 1g Zino Vapes $6.99 | 8/$50 - 1g Better Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Conte Vapes & Syringes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Good Vibes Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Swerve Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Sweet Stuff Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1.2g Electraleaf Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Boro Farms Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Warp Disposable Vapes $12.99 | 11/$99 - 1g Sunday Extracts Distillate Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 1g Conte Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.35g Rove Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.5g Flav Live Resin Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.5g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Vapes $12.99 | 4/$50 - 1g Better Disposables Vapes 3/$45 | 6/$85 | 9/$115 - 0.6 Dime Industries Disposable Vapes 3/$45 | 6/$85 | 9/$115 - 1g Red Sky Distillate Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Timeless Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Red Sky Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Dime Industries Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Bloom Distillate Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 0.5g Bloom Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Noble Nectar Distillate Dart Pods 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Fuzed Distillate Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 2g Hourglass Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Bellos Pod 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Gold Rush Live Resin Vape 3/$58 | 5/$95 | 7/$125 - 1g Timeless Noir Vapes First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

🌿 MANGO MADNESS FLOWER DEALS 🥭 Valid 8/9/2023 - 5/4/2024 $0.99 | 20/$18 - 1g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Dank of America Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Hourglass Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Woodcrest Capital Pre-Rolls 4/$11 | 8/$21 | 25/$65 - 1g Shake N Bake Pre-Rolls 4/$11 | 8/$21 | 25/$65 - 1g Hourglass Infused Pre-Rolls 4/$14 | 6/$20 | 8/$26 - 1g Lone Wolf Farms Pre-Rolls 4/$14 | 6/$20 | 8/$26 - 1g Mello Gold Pre-Rolls 3/$13 | 6/$25 | 12/$45 - 1g Gravity Grown Pre-Rolls 3/$13 | 6/$25 | 12/$45 - 0.3g Caviar Gold Lil Caviar Infused Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Day Tripper Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Zenoa Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g Bodega Boyz Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g Chill Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g ALTVM Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1.05g Wildfire Shatter Pre-Rolls 3/$18 | 6/$35 | 12/$65 - 1g Exotixx Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$18 | 6/$35 | 12/$65 - 1g 2 pack Goodluck Provisions Pre-Rolls 3/$26 | 6/$50 | 13/$100 - 1g Presidential Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$26 | 6/$50 | 13/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls $7.99 | 7/$50 - 0.5g Freshies 2 pack Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1g Clout King Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1g Mothership Melts Crop Circle Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1.3g Gravity Grown hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g Spinello Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g ALTVM Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g Mello Gold Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 2g Rex’s Remedies Infused Bluntz $9.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold Infused Pre-Rolls $10.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold ICE Infused Pre-Rolls $11.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold SUGAR Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$30 | 6/$55 | 9/$80 - 1g Spinello Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$30 | 6/$55 | 9/$80 - 1g Mello Gold TKO Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$36 | 5/$55 | 10/$105 - 1.5g Kaviar Moonrock Pre-Roll 3/$36 | 5/$55 | 10/$105 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.3g Caviar Gold Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.5g Presidential Infused Blunts $11.99 | 3/$30 - 28g SESQY Prepackaged Shake 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Dr. Zodiak Moonrock Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Dr. Zodiak Moonrocks 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 2g ALTVM Blunt 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 0.5g 3 pack Presidential Infused Mini Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 0.7g 3 pack Presidential Infused Mini Blunts 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 2g Noble Nectar Distillate Infused Blunts 2/$38 | 4/$68 | 6/$100 - 1g 2 pack Icy Melts Pre-Rolls 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 2g Cookies Blunts 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 2g Noble Nectar Live Plasma Blunts 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 0.6g 5 pack Kaviar Moonrock Infused Pre-Rolls $20.00 | 3/$70 - 28g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls Pack $20.00 | 3/$70 - 28g Happy Stix Pre-Roll Pack $24.99 | 3/$70 - 2.5g Packwoods Infused Blunt 2/$58 | 3/$86 | 4/$110 - 4g Mello Gold Infused Pre-Roll Pack First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.

6/$18 Feelz 100mg Soda Valid 8/9/2023 - 4/18/2024 4 NEW FLAVORS

