First-time Patient Discount - 25% Birthday Discount - 20% OR Feelz Soda for a penny Veteran Discount - 5% Senior Discount - 5% Student Discount - 5% Industry Discount - 5% Swag Discount - 5% (Includes tops, bottoms, jackets, and hats. Does not include accessories, bandanas, and keychains) 🔥DELI-STYLE FLOWER NOW 20% OFF🔥 🌺 Premium Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.00 | 7g - $2.80 | 14g - $3.20 | 28g - $4.00 | 3oz - $12 💜 Exotic Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.80 | 7g - $4.80 | 14g - $6.40 | 28g - $8.00 | 3oz - $24 🤎 Value Flower: 1g - $1.60 | 3.5g - $4.80 | 7g - $8.00 | 14g - $12.80 | 28g - $24.00 🖤 Deluxe Flower: 1g - $3.20 | 3.5g - $9.60 | 7g - $16.00 | 14g - $28.00 | 28g - 48.00 ❤️ Premium Flower: 1g - $4.00 | 3.5g - $12.00 | 7g - $20.00 | 14g - $36.00 | 28g - $64.00 💚 Exotic Flower: 1g - $4.80 | 3.5g - $14.40 | 7g - $28.00 | 14g - $52.00 | 28g - $100.00 💙 Platinum Flower: 1g - $6.40 | 3.5g - $17.60 | 7g - $32.00 | 14g - $60.00 | 28g - $112.00 🤍 Diamond Flower: 1g - $7.20 | 3.5g - $20.00 | 7g - $37.60 | 14g - $72.00 | 28g - $140.00 💛 Legendary Flower: 1g - $8.00 | 3.5g - $24.00 | 7g - 44.00 | 14g - 84.00 | 28g - $160.00 MANGO MADNESS MEGA DEALS Does not include accessories, bandanas, and keychains) 🔥DELI-STYLE FLOWER NOW 20% OFF🔥 🌺 Premium Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.00 | 7g - $2.80 | 14g - $3.20 | 28g - $4.00 | 3oz - $12 💜 Exotic Shake: 1g - $0.80 | 3.5g - $2.80 | 7g - $4.80 | 14g - $6.40 | 28g - $8.00 | 3oz - $24 🤎 Value Flower: 1g - $1.60 | 3.5g - $4.80 | 7g - $8.00 | 14g - $12.80 | 28g - $24.00 🖤 Deluxe Flower: 1g - $3.20 | 3.5g - $9.60 | 7g - $16.00 | 14g - $28.00 | 28g - 48.00 ❤️ Premium Flower: 1g - $4.00 | 3.5g - $12.00 | 7g - $20.00 | 14g - $36.00 | 28g - $64.00 💚 Exotic Flower: 1g - $4.80 | 3.5g - $14.40 | 7g - $28.00 | 14g - $52.00 | 28g - $100.00 💙 Platinum Flower: 1g - $6.40 | 3.5g - $17.60 | 7g - $32.00 | 14g - $60.00 | 28g - $112.00 🤍 Diamond Flower: 1g - $7.20 | 3.5g - $20.00 | 7g - $37.60 | 14g - $72.00 | 28g - $140.00 💛 Legendary Flower: 1g - $8.00 | 3.5g - $24.00 | 7g - 44.00 | 14g - 84.00 | 28g - $160.00 MANGO MADNESS MEGA DEALS 🥭CARTRIDGES🥭 $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Bonjour, Easy, & Poppy Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Warp Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Oasis Vapes $6.99 | 8/$50 - 1g Better Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Boro Family Farms Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Warp Disposable Vapes $12.99 | 11/$99 1g Sunday Extracts Distillate Vapes $12.99 | 4/$50 - 1g Better Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Timeless Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Red Sky Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Dime Industries Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Bloom Industries Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 2g Warp Disposable Vapes $24.99 | 2/$48 - 2g Kosmik Live Resin Black Hole Vapes $29.99 | 3/$85 - 2g Packwoods Live Resin Disposable Vapes $29.99 | 3/$85 - 5g Noble Nectar Distillate Disposable Vapes 🥭FLOWER🥭 $0.99 | 20/$18 - 1g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Happy Stix Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Dank of America Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - 1g Hourglass Pre-Rolls $1.99 | 28/$40 - Woodcrest Capital Pre-Rolls $2.99 | 25/$65 - 1g Shake N Bake Pre-Rolls $2.99 | 25/$65 - 1g Hourglass Infused Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Day Tripper Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Zenoa Pre-Rolls $4.99 12/$45 - 1g Gravity Grown Pre-Rolls $4.99 12/$45 - 0.3g Caviar Gold Lil Caviar Infused Pre-Rolls $7.99 | 7/$50 - 0.5g Freshies 2 pack Pre-Rolls $9.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold Infused Pre-Rolls $10.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold ICE Infused Pre-Rolls $11.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold SUGAR Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.3g Caviar Gold Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.5g Presidential Infused Blunts $11.99 | 3/$30 - 28g SESQY Prepackage Shake $20.00 - 28g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls Pack $20.00 - 28g Happy Stix Pre-Rolls Pack $20.00 - 28g 500 Acres Prepackaged Flower $24.99 | 3/$70 - 2.5g Packwoods Infused Blunts $40.00 | 2/$78 | 3/$115 - 28g It’s From Space Prepackaged Flower $55.00 | 2/$105 | 3/$150 - 28g Red Dirt Small Buds Prepackaged Flower 20%OFF ALL DELI STYLE FLOWER! $4 OZ | 3 OZ/$12 Premium Shake $8 OZ | 3 OZ/$24 Exotic Shake $24 Value OZ $48 Deluxe OZ $64 Premium OZ $100 Exotic OZ $112 Platinum OZ $140 Diamond OZ $160 Legendary OZ 🥭CONCENTRATE🥭 $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Mystery Cured Resin $7.99 10/$70 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin $7.99 13/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Live Resin $11.99 | 9/$100 - 1g Boro Family Farms Live & Cured Resin $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Plasma $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Diamonds $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g CheMiss & IFP Live Rosin $34.99 | 3/$100 - 4g Boro Family Farms Live Resin Baller Jar $29.99 - 1g Gravity Grown Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Cicada Labs Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Leaf Logic Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Mothership Melts Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Zenoa Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Chill Live Rosin $29.99 -1g Punch Extracts Tier 1 Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Live Source Labs Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Evok Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Craft Cultivana Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Alterra Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Good Luck Provisions Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Jake’s Jungle Live Rosin $50.00 - 28g Concentrate Baller Jars 🥭EDIBLES🥭 $7 | 15/$100 - 1000mg Dynamo Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Feelz Chocolate Bars $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Warp Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Kush Drops Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Grip Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Kandy Boys Gummies $8 | 13/$100 - 1000mg Smack Gummies $15 | 7/$100 - 2000mg Warp Gummies COME INSIDE AND SEE! - 1000mg Smokiez Gummies & Kosmik Black Holes COME INSIDE AND SEE! - 100mg Smokiez & Kosmik Gummies $6 | 5/$25 - 500mg Kandy Boys Gummies $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg Smokiez Single Scored Gummy $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg WYLD Single Serve Gummy 💨 MANGO MADNESS TANK DEALS 🥭 $3.99 | 7/25 | 28/$100 - 1g Bonjour, Easy, Poppy Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Warp Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Vapes $4.99 | 21/$100 - 1g Oasis Vapes 7/$50 | 10/$65 | 16/$100 - 1g Zino Vapes $6.99 | 8/$50 - 1g Better Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Conte Vapes & Syringes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Vapes 6/$50 | 10/$80 | 14/$100 - 1g Good Vibes Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Swerve Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Sweet Stuff Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1g Hourglass Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 10/$100 - 1.2g Electraleaf Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Boro Farms Vapes $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Warp Disposable Vapes $12.99 | 11/$99 - 1g Sunday Extracts Distillate Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 1g Conte Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.35g Rove Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.5g Flav Live Resin Disposable Vapes 4/$50 | 7/$85 | 10/$100 - 0.5g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Vapes $12.99 | 4/$50 - 1g Better Disposables Vapes 3/$45 | 6/$85 | 9/$115 - 0.6 Dime Industries Disposable Vapes 3/$45 | 6/$85 | 9/$115 - 1g Red Sky Distillate Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Timeless Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Red Sky Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Flav Distillate Disposable Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Dime Industries Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Bloom Distillate Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 0.5g Bloom Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Noble Nectar Distillate Dart Pods 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Fuzed Distillate Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 2g Hourglass Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Bellos Pod 3/$55 | 6/$100 | 8/$130 - 1g Gold Rush Live Resin Vape 3/$58 | 5/$95 | 7/$125 - 1g Timeless Noir Vapes $14.99 | 7/$100 - 2g Warp Disposable Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1.2g Gold Rush Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1g Origin Extracts Live Resin Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1g Savage Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 2g The Clear Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1g Bloom Live Resin Vapes 3/$60 | 5/$95 | 7/$130 - 1g Rove Distillate, Cured Resin, & Live Resin Vapes $24.99 | 2/$48 - 2g Kosmik Live Resin Black Hole Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 2.5g Noble Nectar Disposable Distillate Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Resin Dart Pods 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 1g Packwoods Mini Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 0.5g Noble Nectar Live Rosin Dart Pods 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 0.5g Bloom Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 1g Dime Industries Live Resin Disposable Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 2g Oryon Disposable Vapes 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 1g Rove Live Resin Diamond Vapes w/ Battery 3/$80 | 4/$100 | 6/$135 - 0.5g ALTVM Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 2/$70 | 3/$100 | 4/$120 - 0.5g Gravity Grown Live Rosin Vapes 2/$70 | 3/$100 | 4/$120 - 0.5g Live Source Labs Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 2/$70 | 3/$100 | 4/$120 - 0.5g Mothership Melts Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 2/$70 | 3/$100 | 4/$120 - 0.5g Chill Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 2/$70 | 3/$100 | 4/$120 - 0.5g Solvent Free Live Rosin Disposable Vapes $29.99 | 3/$85 - 2g Packwoods Live Resin Disposable Vapes $29.99 | 3/$85 - 5g Noble Nectar Distillate Disposable Vapes 2/$100 | 3/$140 | 4/$185 - 1g Mothership Melts Dual Chamber Live Rosin Vapes 2/$115 | 3/$150 - 1g Zenoa Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 2/$115 | 3/$150 - 1g Dime Industries Live Rosin Disposable Vapes 🍯 MANGO MADNESS CONCENTRATE DEALS 🥭 5/$24 | 10/$45 | 15/$65 - 1g 710 Diamond Co. RSO $3.99 | 28/$100 - 1g Mystery Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Purple Reign Live Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Kaboom Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Weezy Wonka Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g LoHco Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Siren Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Zino Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g 77 Extracts Cured Resin 5/$28 | 10/$55 | 28/$100 - 1g Gold Rush Extracts Cured Resin $7.99 |10/$70 - 1g Evok Cannabis Cured Resin $7.99 | 13/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Cured Resin $9.99 | 11/$100 - 1g Sunday Extracts Live Resin 4/$55 | 6/$75 | 8/$100 - 3.5g Kaboom Cured Resin Baller Jars 4/$55 | 6/$75 | 8/$100 - 3.5g Kesh Concentrate Cured Resin $11.99 | 9/$100 - 1g Boro Family Farms Live & Cured Resin 3/$43 | 6/$80 | 8/$100 - 1g Origin Extracts Live Resin $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Plasma $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Diamonds $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1g CheMiss & IFP Live Rosin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 7g Kaboom Cured Resin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 1g ALTVM Live Rosin 2/$50 | 4/$100 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 3 Live Rosin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 7g Kesh Concentrates Cured Resin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 2 Live Rosin 2/$60 | 4/$100 - 7g Weezy Wonka Extracts Cured Resin $34.99 | 3/$100 - 4g Boro Family Farms Live Resin Baller Jar $29.99 - 1g Gravity Grown Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Cicada Labs Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Leaf Logic Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Mothership Melts Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Zenoa Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Chill Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Punch Extracts Tier 1 Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Live Source Labs Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Evok Cannabis Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Craft Cultivana Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Alterra Wellness Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Good Luck Provisions Live Rosin $29.99 - 1g Jake’s Jungle Live Rosin 2/$75 | 3/$105 - 1g The Holy Goat Live Rosin 2/$85 | 3/$125 | 4/$160 - 1g Clout King Live Rosin 2/$80 - 10g 77 Extracts Cured Resin Baller Jars 2/$95 - 14g Kaboom Cured Resin Baller Jars $50 - 28g Concentrate Baller Jars 🍫 MANGO MADNESS EDIBLE DEALS 🥭 2/$8 | 4/$15 | 6/$21 - 100mg Feelz Infused Soda $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg WYLD Single Serve Gummies $3.49 | 3/$10 - 100mg Smokiez Single Scored Fruit Chews 6/$20 | 13/$40 | 25/$75 - 100mg Best Damn Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Swerve Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 250mg/385mg Entourage Effect Gummies 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Flav Edibles 4/$19 | 6/$27 | 8/$34 - 100mg Crispy’s Cereal Bars SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 100mg Smokiez Fruit Chews SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 100mg Kosmik Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 200mg Buffalo Roze Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Smokiez Infused Shot 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 300mg Swerve Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Cheeba Chews Taffy 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Wana Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Dixie Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Kiva Chocolate Bars & Bites 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Camino Gummies 3/$22 | 6/$42 | 12/$80 - 100mg Green Hornet Gummies $5.99 | 5/$25 - 500mg Kandy Boyz Gummies 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 100mg Stargazer Ice Cream 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 300mg Flav Edibles 2/$17 | 3/$25 | 4/$32 - 500mg Crispy’s Cereal Bar $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Kush Drops $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Grip Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Smack Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Kandy Boyz Gummies $7.99 | 13/$100 | 4/$32 - 1000mg Feelz Chocolate Bars $6.99 | 15/$100 - 1000mg Dynamo’s Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - Wyld Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - 200mg Dixie Gummies 4/$40 | 8/$75 | 11/$100 - 100mg Smokiez Live Resin Fruit Chews 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg 710 Diamond Co. Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Weezy Wonka Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Edify Chocolate Bars 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Swerve Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Crispy’s Cereal Bars 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Punch Edibles Gummies 3/$35 | 6/$67 | 10\$105 - 1000mg Punch Edibles Punch Bar 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 100mg 1:1 Wyld Gummies 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 250mg Smokiez Fruit Chews 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 100mg Ripple Nano Infused Powder Mix 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 300mg Wana Gummies 3/$35 | 5/$55 | 7/$74 - 250mg Kosmik Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1906 Drops 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Kosmik Supernova Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 500mg Wana Gummies 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 250mg Stargazer Ice Cream $14.99 7/$100 - 2000mg Warp Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$54 | 4/$68 - 500mg Sunday Extracts Cured Resin Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Green Hornet 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Cheeba Chews 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Flav Edibles 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Wana Gummies 2/$38 | 3/$55 | 6/$100 - 1000mg Dixie Gummies SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 1000mg Kosmik Black Hole SEE STORE FOR DETAILS - 1000mg Smokiez Fruit Chews 2/$50 | 3/$70 | 4/$92 - 1000mg Wyld Gummies 2/$50 | 3/$70 | 4/$92 - 2500mg Flav Edibles 2/$50 | 3/$70 | 4/$92 - 1000mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 2/$50 | 3/$70 | 4/$92 - 500mg Stargazer Ice Cream 2/$60 | 3/$80 | 4/$100 - 2000mg Cheeba Chew Gummies 2/$60 | 3/$80 | 4/$100 - 2000mg Green Hornet Gummies 2/$60 | 3/$80 | 4/$100 - 2000mg Kosmik Abyss 2/$80 | 3/$115 | 4/$150 - 2000mg Noble Nectar Live Resin Gummies 🌿 MANGO MADNESS FLOWER DEALS 🥭 $0.99 | 20/$18 - 1g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Dank of America Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Hourglass Pre-Rolls 6/$10 | 12/$19 | 28/$40 - 1g Woodcrest Capital Pre-Rolls 4/$11 | 8/$21 | 25/$65 - 1g Shake N Bake Pre-Rolls 4/$11 | 8/$21 | 25/$65 - 1g Hourglass Infused Pre-Rolls 4/$14 | 6/$20 | 8/$26 - 1g Lone Wolf Farms Pre-Rolls 4/$14 | 6/$20 | 8/$26 - 1g Mello Gold Pre-Rolls 3/$13 | 6/$25 | 12/$45 - 1g Gravity Grown Pre-Rolls 3/$13 | 6/$25 | 12/$45 - 0.3g Caviar Gold Lil Caviar Infused Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Day Tripper Pre-Rolls $3.99 | 10/$38 - 1g Zenoa Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g Bodega Boyz Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g Chill Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1g ALTVM Pre-Rolls 3/$15 | 6/$28 | 12/$55 - 1.05g Wildfire Shatter Pre-Rolls 3/$18 | 6/$35 | 12/$65 - 1g Exotixx Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$18 | 6/$35 | 12/$65 - 1g 2 pack Goodluck Provisions Pre-Rolls 3/$26 | 6/$50 | 13/$100 - 1g Presidential Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$26 | 6/$50 | 13/$100 - 1g Noble Nectar Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls $7.99 | 7/$50 - 0.5g Freshies 2 pack Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1g Clout King Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1g Mothership Melts Crop Circle Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$24 | 6/$45 | 12/$85 - 1.3g Gravity Grown hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g Spinello Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g ALTVM Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 1g Mello Gold Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$25 | 6/$48 | 12/$95 - 2g Rex’s Remedies Infused Bluntz $9.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold Infused Pre-Rolls $10.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold ICE Infused Pre-Rolls $11.00 - 1g Ruby Mae Bold SUGAR Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$30 | 6/$55 | 9/$80 - 1g Spinello Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$30 | 6/$55 | 9/$80 - 1g Mello Gold TKO Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$36 | 5/$55 | 10/$105 - 1.5g Kaviar Moonrock Pre-Roll 3/$36 | 5/$55 | 10/$105 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.3g Caviar Gold Infused Pre-Rolls $14.99 | 7/$100 - 1.5g Presidential Infused Blunts $11.99 | 3/$30 - 28g SESQY Prepackaged Shake 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Dr. Zodiak Moonrock Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Dr. Zodiak Moonrocks 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 2g ALTVM Blunt 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 0.5g 3 pack Presidential Infused Mini Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 0.7g 3 pack Presidential Infused Mini Blunts 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 1g Noble Nectar Live Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls 3/$50 | 5/$80 | 7/$105 - 2g Noble Nectar Distillate Infused Blunts 2/$38 | 4/$68 | 6/$100 - 1g 2 pack Icy Melts Pre-Rolls 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 2g Cookies Blunts 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 2g Noble Nectar Live Plasma Blunts 2/$45 | 3/$65 | 5/$100 - 0.6g 5 pack Kaviar Moonrock Infused Pre-Rolls $20.00 | 3/$70 - 28g Korporate Kush Pre-Rolls Pack $20.00 | 3/$70 - 28g Happy Stix Pre-Roll Pack $24.99 | 3/$70 - 2.5g Packwoods Infused Blunt 2/$58 | 3/$86 | 4/$110 - 4g Mello Gold Infused Pre-Roll Pack 2/$58 | 3/$86 | 4/$110 - 2.25g 3 pack Paperillos Pre-Rolls 2/$58 | 3/$86 | 4/$110 - 3.5g Oryon Shorties Infused Pre-Rolls 2/$58 | 3/$86 | 4/$110 - 2.25g 2 pack Packarillos Pre-Rolls 2/$68 | 3/$100 | 8/$240 - 3.5g Clout King Prepackaged Flower $23.99 | 3/$100 | 8/$240 - 28g Value Shelf Prepackaged Flower $59.99 | 2/$100 | 3/$140 - 28g Kush Krafted Pre-Rolls Pack $20.00 - 28g 500 Acres Prepackaged Flower $40.00 | 2/$78 | 3/$115 - 28g It’s From Space Prepackaged Flower $55 | 2/$105 | 3/$150 - 28g Red Dirt Small Buds Prepackaged Flower Return Policy: If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you may return the product for a replacement or an exchange for another product of equal value within 7 days of the purchase. All returns or exchanges require original packaging with the original contents of the packaging under compliance laws. We cannot accept returns on flower unless it is defective. We cannot accept products that have been over halfway used. Restrictions may apply.