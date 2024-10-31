Mango Cannabis (Lansing)
Mango Cannabis (Lansing)

Lansing, MI
445.7 miles away
About this dispensary

🏆The largest selection of cannabis products🏆 💥We match prices on advertised branded products! Must match full description💥 ⚠️ First-time patient and other discounts DO NOT STACK with other store discounts. Prices shown DO NOT indicate final sales tax. Products are available while supplies last.⚠️ First-time Customer Discount - 25% Birthday Discount - 20% *Offer ends 7 days after birth-date Veteran Discount - 5% Senior Discount - 5% Student Discount - 5% Industry Discount - 5% Swag Discount - 5% (Includes tops, bottoms, jackets, and hats. Does not include accessories, bandanas, and keychains) *ALL DISCOUNTS AND DEALS WILL BE APPLIED IN-STORE AT CHECKOUT/PICKUP Return Policy: If you receive a defective product, you may return the product for a replacement or an exchange for another product of equal value within seven days of purchase. All returns or exchanges require original packaging pursuant to compliance laws. We cannot accept returns on flower unless it is defective. We cannot accept items that were sold on clearance. We cannot accept products that have been more than halfway used. Restrictions may apply.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
5620 S Cedar St., Lansing, MI
License AU-R-001294
ATMADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

