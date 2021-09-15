March and Ash Chula Vista will be opening September 2021! This shop accommodates recreational sales 21+. We look forward to your visit! Visit our website to learn about our hours of operation, get directions and more. March and Ash is a customer-focused, licensed cannabis dispensary with five locations including San Diego, Vista, and Imperial Valley. We believe that everyone deserves a comfortable and confident cannabis experience and we prioritize customer education, safety, and satisfaction. That’s why we have the most knowledgeable staff and stock the highest quality products in all of our Southern California shops. Shop March and Ash for any of your recreational cannabis needs and explore our selection of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, clones and CBD. We believe that everyone deserves a comfortable and confident cannabis experience and we prioritize customer education, safety, and satisfaction. Know the risks associated with cannabis consumption: https://marchandash. com/risks We look forward to meeting you!