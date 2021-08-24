Shop all dispensaries in Chula Vista, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Chula Vista, California for medical and adult use.
- Yes, there are 10 medical marijuana dispensaries in the Chula Vista, CA area according to Leafly.com.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Chula Vista, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This info alone will allow you to enter Chula Vista medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card.
- To enter a dispensary in Chula Vista, the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Chula Vista cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
- Only adults age 21 or older or adults with a valid medical marijuana card can buy weed in Chula Vista, CA.
- No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical dispensary in Chula Vista.
- Yes, you can order weed online in Chula Vista, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.