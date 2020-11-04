Wednesday 11/4 - 40% Off CBD/THC Wellness !!!

Valid 11/4/2020 - 11/4/2020

TODAY'S DEALS: 40% Off CBD/THC Wellness Venom x 2 for $35 Highgrade: Buy 2 get 1 Free (Shatter , Budder, Sugar, Crumble) Buy 3 (three) Keef Colas, Get 1 (one) FREE!! (Original Cola, Blue Razz, Orange, Root Beer) We are excited to accept walk-in consultations again! Please be advised: • It is mandatory to wear a mask while in-store. • One walk-in patient will be allowed onto the sales floor at a time to make their purchase before another is called back. We do encourage online or phone orders as this process is much faster for the patient! Pre-order Options: https://mari.gold https://www.leafly.com/dispensary-info/mission-north-mountain For questions or to have a consultation call: (602) 900 – 4557 **Patient Discounts: Veterans 20% Wisdom discount 10% - DA 20%. Patient discounts do not combine together. Patient Discount does not stack on promotional/discount items. While supplies last.** *Patient discounts- Veterans 20% - Wisdom (60yr+) 10% - DA 20%. Patient discounts do not combine together with Daily Deals*

*While Supplies Last - Wednesday - FTP Discount does not stack on promotional/discount items*