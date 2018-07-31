Gball417 on September 7, 2019

I cannot say enough about this establishment. I am a long time smoker, and have been to many dispensaries in Oregon and California and this is by far the best we have ever been too. First off the Customer service is amazing, every single employee goes above and beyond while you visit, whether it be there great knowledge of product and have actually tried it, to having a pleasant welcoming Vibe, they carry by far the best cleanest flower I have ever had, I am never disappointed. The place is always clean. Any question I have ever asked has been answered so intelligently I am blown away I don’t think of dumb kids who smoke weed when I go in there I feel like I have actual bud tenders who know the science of the stuff. Sid is amazing, he know so much, I am so bad with names and the only reason I knew his was cause I picked up the card All of the employees here are wonderful, fun and friendly Keep up the great work Gretchen and Lon Ball PS: their discounts are awesome