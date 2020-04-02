340 products
Last updated:
CBD Tuesday!! 15% all CBD!!
Valid 1/16/2020 – 6/12/2021
All CBD derived from Hemp with no THC.
Do not combine with other discounts
All Products
Berzerker by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$16.67⅛ ounce
$16.67⅛ ounce
Game Changer by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$27.5¼ ounce
Angel Food Cake by Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
23.21%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cake Breath Cookies By Sugar Bud
from Sugar Bud
22.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sugar Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Purple Hindu Kush by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
17.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$27.5¼ ounce
Monkey Train By Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
28.36%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sour Pineapple by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.65%
THC
17.1%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Hot Donna by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
27.37%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
Citrus Smuggler By Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
17.53%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$8.751.75 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$52.5½ ounce
Stella Blue by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5.15%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Stella Blue
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
3rd Island
from LEAP FARMS
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$27.5¼ ounce
Cherry Wine by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.59%
THC
18.2%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
Yesterdays Paper by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
23.96%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
Big Betty by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
27.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Moose Tracks by Sugar Bud
from Sugar Bud
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Ringo Tsu by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
4.6%
THC
16.1%
CBD
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$11.661.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$36.67¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$133.331 ounce
Phogwalker by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
23.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Nice Tsunami by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5.31%
THC
15.4%
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
Grateful Breath
from Meraki Gardens
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Midnight Snack by Meraki
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$16.67⅛ ounce
$16.67⅛ ounce
$33.33¼ ounce
$66.68½ ounce
Mendo Buck X Death Wish
from Queen B Labs
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberry Headband by Meraki
from Meraki Gardens
19.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$11.661.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$36.67¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$133.331 ounce
Animal Face by Sugarbud
from Sugar Bud
26.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Watermelon Zkittles by Sacred Flower
from Sacred Flower Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$11.661.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$36.67¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$133.331 ounce
Sundae Driver by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
19.84%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$8.751.75 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27.5¼ ounce
$52.5½ ounce
$1001 ounce
ACDC Cookies
from East Fork Cultivars
6.94%
THC
6.69%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$201.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Watermelon Mimosa by Rolen Stone
from Rolen Stone Farms
29.7%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$16.671.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45.83¼ ounce
$87.5½ ounce
$166.671 ounce
Quill Sweet n Sour Widow .75g Disposable
from Quill CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.75 gram
$300.75 gram
Oregrown Brewer's O.G. Cold Filtered Nectar
from Oregrown
79%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
QB OG 1g Rosin
from Queen B Labs
74.9%
THC
6.8%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
QB Bruce Banner Honey Sauce
from Queen B Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
QB Mendo Breath Sauce
from Queen B Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
WVA Grape HiCh3w .5g Pax Pod
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
79.97%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$37.5½ gram
$37.5½ gram
Powdered Donuts Live Badder
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
61.43%
THC
___
CBD
$29.171 gram
$29.171 gram
Jelly Breath Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
64.87%
THC
___
CBD
$29.171 gram
$29.171 gram
Quill Star Light .75g Disposable
from Quill CBD
38.8%
THC
43.4%
CBD
$300.75 gram
$300.75 gram
RSE Sour Banana Sherbet Sauce
from Rolen Stone Extracts
71.12%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
OM Feco Lifter
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
WLE Wedding Crashers X Roasted Garlic Margy Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
69.92%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Win 3-1 Tropical Trainwreck
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
