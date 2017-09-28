allicialong
I wish the staff was friendlier and more polite.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I wish the staff was friendlier and more polite.
Biggest selection of edibles I've seen in the valley and friendly, knowledgeable staff. Destination dispensary for all your CBD (and now a growing selection of CBG) items!
The wide selection of product and knowledge is matched only by the friendliness and genuine good vibes this little shop offers. Have a question...ask.
Thank you. We are glad you had a good experience.
The environment is wonderful! Prices are great! Everything is listed and your total actually makes sense according to what you buy unlike other dispensaries around the valley.
Thank you for your comments. We work to keep our prices competitive.
Come here all the time,amazing prices and almost every single gram you get is good unlike other places where it's hit-and-miss.
Thank you for your positive comments. We work hard to stay on top of our product's quality.
Market Street Wellness is the place to be for CBD! Huge selection of 1:1 edibles in all different flavors, plus cartridges and topicals. Everyone working there is dedicated to giving customers the best experience possible. Will definitely be back next time I'm in the Valley.
Thank you for your positive comments.
Great customer service by Joe and good vibes every time. Excellent flower and prices.
Thank you for your positive comments. Joe is remarkable and truly a good person, glad you feel the same.
Market Street Wellness lives up to its name by promoting wellness for our community. This ganja gallery has an abundance of offerings to choose from. Thank you for holding a space for us all, blessings!
Thank you for your positive comments. Our community is important to us.
This is the place I go when needing my supply of Goji DC. The staff are knowledgeable, helpful and Courteous. Location is close to home and work for me.
Thank you for your positive comments. We are glad to hear our location is convenient for you.
beautiful shop very friendly staff great seletion for what ever ur looking for and they have a whole store just for CBD awsome stuff
Thank you for your positive comments. The staff at Market Street Wellness continuously seeks information to return back to our customers.