Mary Daze is dedicated to building fully integrated operations to consumer-based delivery covering all Southern California, with the intent to expand nationwide once federally legal. Being operational for less than a year, Mary Daze has acquired a massive growing database. We believe the future of cannabis purchasing will be done at home due to the convenience and consistency the licensed market has created. Purpose To provide high-quality cannabis to consumers with a product and service they can trust, with record-breaking delivery times and a user-friendly ordering process. Mary Daze offers a discrete, convenient service for cannabis customers who would instead obtain their medicine at home than abroad. Our company operates a Cannabis Delivery Service in compliance with the state law and expand into high traffic territories. Consumers will endure the level of specialized and individual attention they receive from our delivery service, as it will make the experience seem all that much more tailored to their needs. As a company that values the true potential of cannabis, we aim to combine small family business hospitality with big business efficiency to provide the best services and products on the market. Must have a valid government-issued ID; Passport, DL/ID, Military ID 21 and over for Recreational 18 and over with a valid Medical Recommendation