This company is woman owned and operated. They are newer but I've been hearing of them since the beginning of Covid. I've given them a chance and they went beyond my expectations. They're so kind and genuinely want to be the best they can be. They want to be sure that you're getting the product you not only want but to also be sure that you get the right product for you. They helped me find the perfect product for what I was wanting and when I told them about a product that I have always gotten and loved they ordered it to have it in stock for me the next time. Of course, I will be placing another order soon. Thank you Mary Daze!