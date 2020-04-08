142 products
Loyalty Rewards: Sign up for our points rewards! Visit us 4 times and receive a discount of 20% off your 5th visit.
All Products
Sour Apple by The SWEET Life
from The Sweet Life
13.33%
THC
11.05%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Faanta by Hoodview Cannabis
from Hoodview Cannabis
25.19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pineapple Faanta
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness 37 by Hoodview Cannabis
from Hoodview Cannabis
25.03%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Royal Highness 37
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fancy Girl by Hoodview Cannabis
from Hoodview Cannabis
26.17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Fancy Girl
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Island Chill #11 by Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
23.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Island Chill #11
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Coogies by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
23.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Coogies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4 by Kleen Karma Gardens
from Kleen Karma Gardens
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin #4
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Grape Diesel by Truehitt
from Truehitt
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Grape Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Glue by Highly Distributed
from Highly Distributed
24.03%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Space Glue
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Highly Distributed
from Highly Distributed
22.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Future by Highly Distributed
from Highly Distributed
30.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Future
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious by Truehitt
from Truehitt
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush by Truehitt
from Truehitt
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Truehitt
from Truehitt
25.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave by KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
29.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Dave
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Wedding by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
29.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Royal Wedding
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
32.28%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale #8 by Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Royale #8
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cvndyland by Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
23.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cvndyland
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz Flower by Koru Cannabis
from Koru Cannabis
29.65%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Juice by Koru Cannabis
from Koru Cannabis
19.46%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91 Live Resin by HUSH
from HUSH
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Burma Kush Shatter by HUSH
from HUSH
72.9%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Burma Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
SOJ Cartridges by Oregon Original
from Oregon Original
61.1%
THC
0.45%
CBD
SOJ
Strain
$311 g
In-store only
Blood Orange Cartridges by Buddies Distribution
from Buddies Distribution
70.6%
THC
1.09%
CBD
Blood Orange
Strain
$26½ g
In-store only
Bigfoot Glue Live Resin by Buddies Distribution
from Buddies Distribution
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bigfoot Glue
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Love Bucket Live Resin by Buddies Distribution
from Buddies Distribution
68.6%
THC
0.62%
CBD
Love Bucket
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Disco Funk Cartridges by Buddies Distribution
from Buddies Distribution
74.5%
THC
3.89%
CBD
Disco Funk
Strain
$26½ g
In-store only
Narnia Cartridges by Critical Source
from Critical Source
76.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez by Smoke by Pangea
from Smoke by Pangea
65.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Purple Punch by Pangea Extracts
from Pangea Extracts
67.7%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Rootbeer Kush by Pangea Extracts
from Pangea Extracts
69.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Rootbeer Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Kosher Kush Live Resin by Pangea Extracts
from Pangea Extracts
76.63%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Sour Diesel Cartridges by Evolvd
from EVOLVD
75.22%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
RSO Full Spectrum 1:1 Rso by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
26.3%
THC
28.7%
CBD
RSO Full Spectrum 1:1
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Citrus Sap Distillate by Buddies
from Buddies
75.8%
THC
3.27%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$22½ g
In-store only
Alien Autopsy Shatter by Flapjax Extracts
from Flapjax Extracts
68.23%
THC
___
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
