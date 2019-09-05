csl4ever
Fine for me !
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Fine for me !
Good place to go nice people
Nice shop with friendly and helpful staff.
Good selection for what they have. Waiting to see what else they will bring in. Good prices. Chris was very helpful and friendly. I will be going back.
Snoop Dogg drew us in, but the customer service will have us going back. The two gentlemen in there were very knowledgeable and friendly smiles! Only but 3 weeks old, so not a huge selection (but that should change). They have a point system - 3 visits and 20% off whole purchase. I’m always down for a discount.
Thank you so much! Look forward to helping you again!
Worst dispensary ever. Pretty sure they won’t be in business long
wonderful location, chris and charlie were amazing help, they helped me get exactly what I needed before knowing what I even wanted. i will be coming back
Thank you so much Zestyhobo420 for your comments! We have such a great staff here and we appreciate the recognition so much! We love that we can save you valuable smoking time!
Chris and Charlie you guys are amazing Budtenders thank you Dudes!!!
You're Amazing ElreyUSC15! Thank you for the shout out hope to serve you again soon!!
First of all the store is so cute!! Very clean & good atmosphere. The two girls Marissa & crystal greeted me & made me feel welcome. They educated me on their amazing prices for their top shelf weed. So crystallized & keefy. Their pre rolls are priced well and they have very cute tubes!!! FREE STICKERS! Definitely will be coming back.
Wow so nice, thank you so much!!
Love this location! Super cute on the outside and in! Marissa and Crystal are absolutely amazing and made the experience that much better by showing us everything they had to offer with a smile while doing it! Can’t wait to come back and redeem all of their amazing deals!
Thank you so much!