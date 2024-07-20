Mary Jane's Farmacy

Our debit readers round up to the nearest $5 increment, add a $3 service fee, and then we provide cash back on the remaining balance. Unfortunately we are currently unable to accept Chime cards, Apple Pay, or Tap sales. Please be aware that you will need to have an alternate payment method prepared. All tips are split based on time worked for the day between the budtenders who prepare your orders and drivers who deliver them. Tips are always appreciated but never expected. Now offering daily discount deals, daily brand specials, and free delivery in Salem! Discounts not applicable to $30 ounce shelf. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. MARY JANE MONDAYS - $20 SELECT TOP SHELF EIGHTHS - 20% OFF IN-HOUSE PREROLLS - 30% OFF GRON TERPY TUESDAYS - 10% OFF ALL CARTRIDGES - 30% OFF BOBSLED WAX WEDNESDAYS - 10% OFF ALL CONCENTRATES - 30% OFF OREGROWN TOP SHELF THURSDAYS - 10% OFF ALL TOP SHELF FLOWER - 30% OFF FORTE & DECIBEL FLOWER FRIDAYS - 10% OFF ALL FLOWER - 30% OFF HAPY KITCHEN, CONCRETE JUNGLE, & SAND CASTLE HASH CO. SNACK SATURDAYS - 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES - 40% OFF WYLD - 30% OFF WHITE LABEL EXTRACTS BLAZY SUNDAYS - 15% OFF STOREWIDE - 40% OFF WYLD Please call us with any questions at 503-586-3349