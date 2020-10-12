Great selection of flower that they grow themselves which you can buy in a selection of sizes, a bunch of different edibles (bettys bedtime edibles are my favorite/a must try if you haven’t) tincture, pre rolls, you know all the good stuff. Green packaging which in my eyes is a huge plus as well. The store itself is also pleasing to the eyes and a greeeeat atmosphere the big bosses happened to be in store the day I went in and gave me some great suggestions and the counter girl was adorable and knew absolutely EVERYTHING that I asked about. All in all a 10 out of 10 and super happy to have a mayflower in Worcester they know what they are doing and it shows best shop I’ve ever been to in MA by far!