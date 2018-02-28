Branbino91 on June 29, 2019

We all have a different idea of what we think our experience to at a club should be so I don’t want to take anything away from anyone. I myself absolutely love this club though. From rec to medical and hopefully back to Rec again. Always been a pleasure. Wether you’re an open person & talkative or just enclosed & want to get your medicine and leave...no problemo. Once I started thinking of it as a small stop & shop...everything just became smoother. Usually never crowded, but when it is...it isn’t too bad. You can get super pricey stuff or you can pay for some chill outdoor that won’t burn a hole in ur pocket. As with all outdoor...gotta be a little pickier. All of their edibles are legit. None of the phonies that are coming out for the passed two years. In the end you get what you pay for. I can’t say that the tax included already doesn’t help either...it’s awesome. More & more folks are coming around. Right now In the state that legal and rec is in...anything to help the experience is drastic. Don’t forget though...this is still new for Cali. Some folks have to be firm. Just like you would on the street. & it still doesn’t come close. Don’t take it to the heart. It’s all love here. Cheers!