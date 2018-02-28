Shelly510
I absolutely love this place and the staff. They have the best prices in the East Bay.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
8 reviews
I absolutely love this place and the staff. They have the best prices in the East Bay.
We all have a different idea of what we think our experience to at a club should be so I don’t want to take anything away from anyone. I myself absolutely love this club though. From rec to medical and hopefully back to Rec again. Always been a pleasure. Wether you’re an open person & talkative or just enclosed & want to get your medicine and leave...no problemo. Once I started thinking of it as a small stop & shop...everything just became smoother. Usually never crowded, but when it is...it isn’t too bad. You can get super pricey stuff or you can pay for some chill outdoor that won’t burn a hole in ur pocket. As with all outdoor...gotta be a little pickier. All of their edibles are legit. None of the phonies that are coming out for the passed two years. In the end you get what you pay for. I can’t say that the tax included already doesn’t help either...it’s awesome. More & more folks are coming around. Right now In the state that legal and rec is in...anything to help the experience is drastic. Don’t forget though...this is still new for Cali. Some folks have to be firm. Just like you would on the street. & it still doesn’t come close. Don’t take it to the heart. It’s all love here. Cheers!
One Plant thanks you!
my order was good A+
Thank you for the support!
fast delivery great customer service
Thank you! Good service is important to us!
Decent marketing great weed. Pricey side
Thank you! We do love craft cannabis!
Decent items, they comin up tho
Thank you! We hope to improve more every day!
Good ppl. Their prices are alright not the best
Thank you!
This place is my happy place! No taxes, best pricing in town on flowers, nice and clean inside.
Thank you! All tax is pre-included in the price, so what you see if what you pay!