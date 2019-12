Kckujo on January 9, 2018

We've been twice now, and each time I bring new people. We like the atmosphere and that they blow their glass in house. They have some beautiful pieces. Hope helped us both times, and she is very knowledgeable and helpful in answering our questions and giving more information about different strands. We definitely plan on going back, and we hope to see Hope again as she has so much knowledge and is helping us branch out to gauge what we like and don't like.