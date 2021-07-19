I had a wonderful experience at Med Med Fenway last week! The store is right next to Fenway Park, easy to find and parking around the area within walking distance. Inside the store is pristine and full of educated staff to help you find what you are looking for. Lou and Zach both helped me around the store explaining different strains and products, giving me their top recommendations based on what I told them I was looking for. I am excited to go back, thanks for a great experience MedMed, Lou and Zach!