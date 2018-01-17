Jim90048 on June 27, 2019

This place is the ABSOLUTE WORST. I tried again today to use this Medmen...I even brought them a new customer today and while she talking with the consultant, their security guard told me I had to leave because they had a bad experience with me before. I told them they were the ones that had provided the bad experience in the past and they were only asking me to leave because of my bad yelp review. I was more than happy to leave though. After the last review, their manager had even called me before to ask me to come back and give me a credit which I declined sharply. Again, this Medmen is the ABSOLUTE WORST AND DESERVES TO GO OUT OF BUSINESS.