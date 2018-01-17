blaisejames
When it comes to reliable brand like THC Design they are selling 3.5 jar for $75 while everywhere else is 50-55 flat out the door. When it comes to their generic brand like those gummy by edipure it’s a total waste of money because it have zero high and to me it just a plain gummy. Although on their site they advertise 100% customers satisfaction if you are not happy with their product, they don’t care in reality and won’t lift their finger. Overall I would go shop elsewhere and won’t recommend them .
Hello and thank you for writing. We're so sorry to hear about your experience and would love to help rectify. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com. We hope to hear from you soon!
This place is the ABSOLUTE WORST. I tried again today to use this Medmen...I even brought them a new customer today and while she talking with the consultant, their security guard told me I had to leave because they had a bad experience with me before. I told them they were the ones that had provided the bad experience in the past and they were only asking me to leave because of my bad yelp review. I was more than happy to leave though. After the last review, their manager had even called me before to ask me to come back and give me a credit which I declined sharply. Again, this Medmen is the ABSOLUTE WORST AND DESERVES TO GO OUT OF BUSINESS.
Hi Jim. Thank you for writing. We're so sorry to hear this. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
In my last review, i meant to review the West Hollywood location lol. If you can transfer it please do.
Bud tender was very well educated and was eager to teach. Staff was very friendly and welcoming. Inventory was plentiful. Lots of items to choose from. Very pleased with my experience.
tons of product options at varying prices! kind and chill staff work here. as well
Great vibe from tenders also very helpful in choosen good budd two thumbs deadhead og
for just opening up as Recreational marijuana location so far no long lines.