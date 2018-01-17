JeffreyK
Natalie helped me pick out the item that I wanted more easily, a good place in LA.
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Natalie helped me pick out the item that I wanted more easily, a good place in LA.
We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again soon!
First MedMen I've been to. Honestly -- and I mean this in the best way -- it felt like buying cannabis at The Gap, right down to the helpful but not pushy sales folk. I was looking for a variety of products, for recreation and pain relief, and got good advice from all, most notably Lauren T. Will be back when I'm in the neighborhood.
We're thrilled to hear you had a great experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Had a great time being helped by Oliver at this location. He was super knowledgeable and recommended some great product.
We're thrilled to hear you had a great experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Looks like the Apple store for weed lol. Not to mention my bud genius Rocky for all the help!!!
Thank you so much! We're thrilled to hear you enjoyed your visit with us. We look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen again soon.
Dope!
Thank you!
The experience was great. The employees are very knowledgeable. All in all, great business. For sure, would return.
We're glad to hear this and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Awesome, self serve option but Natalie took the best care of me and pointed out some items I would’ve otherwise missed like Cannabolish spray! Will definitely be back.
Thank you. We're glad you had a great visit with our team! We look forward to seeing you again.
I like it!!! Miguel brought a different type of experience !
Thank you so much! We're so glad to hear about your great experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
miguel left me speechless
Thank you for your support!
My favorite dispensary in DTLA! Just like going to the Apple store. 1st class technology and a plentiful supply of amazing cannabis products. Friendly, knowledgeable & professional staff. Finding nearby parking can be a problem.
Thank you!