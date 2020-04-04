Deals
Thank you for choosing MedMen Evanston! You must order online to make your purchase, we are currently taking online orders between the hours of 10am-2pm or until we are at capacity for the day. Please understand for everyone's safety, we may close orders before 2pm to limit traffic. Current daily limits for in-state adult use customers are as follows: 14 grams of flower products (pre-rolls may be limited) 5000mg of cannabis extracts (concentrates, cartridges, and disposable pens) 500mg of edible products (Five 100mg packages) 500mg of topical products Orders submitted that exceed these limits will be canceled. Out-of-state customers are allowed to purchase quantities up to half of these daily limits. To prevent crowding and reduce wait times, please follow these instructions for pick-up: Select your items and submit your order. You will receive an initial text message when your order is being processed. Do NOT come to the dispensary while your order is in process, please wait for the READY FOR PICKUP text. You may arrive at the dispensary AFTER you receive the READY FOR PICKUP text message, where our team will verify your order status and direct you further. Please watch out for additional text messages, as our team may contact you regarding any issues with your order.
Thank you for choosing MedMen Evanston! You must order online to make your purchase, we are currently taking online orders between the hours of 10am-2pm or until we are at capacity for the day. Please understand for everyone's safety, we may close orders before 2pm to limit traffic. Current daily limits for in-state adult use customers are as follows: 14 grams of flower products (pre-rolls may be limited) 5000mg of cannabis extracts (concentrates, cartridges, and disposable pens) 500mg of edible products (Five 100mg packages) 500mg of topical products Orders submitted that exceed these limits will be canceled. Out-of-state customers are allowed to purchase quantities up to half of these daily limits. To prevent crowding and reduce wait times, please follow these instructions for pick-up: Select your items and submit your order. You will receive an initial text message when your order is being processed. Do NOT come to the dispensary while your order is in process, please wait for the READY FOR PICKUP text. You may arrive at the dispensary AFTER you receive the READY FOR PICKUP text message, where our team will verify your order status and direct you further. Please watch out for additional text messages, as our team may contact you regarding any issues with your order.