MedMen Los Angeles - LAX Airport
MedMen.com/Delivery
223 products
Last updated:
Free Delivery for a Limited Time
Now offering delivery! Free for a limited time. Accepting orders from 8am – 9:15pm. Visit medmen.com/delivery for more details.
Ember Valley - Riff OG 3.5 grams
from Ember Valley
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Humboldt Farms - Purple Punch 3.5 grams
from Humboldt Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Humboldt Farms - OG Kush - 3.5 grams
from Humboldt Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Humboldt Farms - Jack Herer 3.5 grams
from Humboldt Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Pacific Stone - Lemon - 7g
from Pacific Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45¼ oz
Claybourne Co. - Purple Punch
from Claybourne Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2001 oz
Lowell Herb Co. - Mimosa
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Lowell Herb Co. - Forbidden Fruit
from Lowell Herb Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Ember Valley - Berry Jane
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Ember Valley - Riff OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Ember Valley - Now and Later
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
A Golden State - Woods
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
A Golden State - Face of Fire Night Sky
from Golden State Cultivators
25.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
A Golden State - Silver Cloud
from Golden State Cultivators
26.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
A Golden State - Shasta Bloom
from Unknown Brand
23.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
A Golden State - Sunbeam
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Bad Apple - Citrus Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Bad Apple - Imperial Jack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Bloom Farms - 24K
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Bloom Farms - East Coast Sour
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Bloom Farms - GSC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Brother David's - Harmony Rose
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Brother David's Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
Cannabis Brothers - Dragon's Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Cannabis Brothers - Resin Crusher
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Cannabis Brothers - White Fire Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Canndescent - Charge
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Canndescent - Create
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Canndescent - Cruise
from Canndescent
23.42%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Connected Cannabis co. - Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Connected Cannabis Co. - Biscotti x Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Humboldt County Indoor - Reserve OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
LA Kush - Red Box
from Unknown Brand
27.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
LitHouse - Zelly's Gift
from LitHouse
25.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Zelly’s Gift
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Lowell's Herb Co. - Sativa - Gilded Lime
from Lowell Herb Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Northern Emeralds - Durban Poison
from Northern Emeralds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Northern Emeralds - Sapphire Kush
from Northern Emeralds
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Northern Emeralds - Titan OG
from Northern Emeralds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Orange Juice
from Unknown Brand
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon's Breath
Strain
$70⅛ oz
Team Elite Genetics - J1
from Unknown Brand
22.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
J1
Strain
$70⅛ oz
123456