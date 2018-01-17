CNHilliard on June 12, 2018

As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with huge smiles from the security, to the reps at the front to the budtenders. Everyone’s nice and friendly and just genuinely happy you came. They stay pretty busy but are very well equipped with numerous staff members to handle the demand. Cory was so awesome!! He was friendly, knowledgeable and so nice. He listened to my needs and gave me his opinions for my best options. I will absolutely be coming back