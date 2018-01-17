SongbirdLA
I’ve never been
Thank you for your feedback and review. We hope you'll come visit us soon and let us know how you enjoyed your experience!
4.7
10 reviews
Super friendly and helpful staff!
We're so glad you enjoyed your visit! Thank you.
wonderful place to come if your looking for to notch cannabis!!! all the employees were great.
Thank you so much! We look forward to seeing you again.
Dede was amazing. Great place!
Juan was a great help in finding me what I needed on my first time. I was very overwhelmed but he was super patient!
As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with huge smiles from the security, to the reps at the front to the budtenders. Everyone’s nice and friendly and just genuinely happy you came. They stay pretty busy but are very well equipped with numerous staff members to handle the demand. Cory was so awesome!! He was friendly, knowledgeable and so nice. He listened to my needs and gave me his opinions for my best options. I will absolutely be coming back
Great
A little crowded on the weekends; if you're here on a Saturday, expect to wait in line a bit before you get in. That aside, this is a lovely store with a truly incredible selection and great deals. Best PAX Era cartridge selection I've seen. Almost TOO many budtenders, similar to what happens when you go to an Apple Store. Very professional and helpful, I will definitely go again to further explore what's on offer.
Excellent location and service!
Good atmosphere, fair product at astronomical price, you won’t see me going there anytime soon!
Our commitment to providing customers with a premium experience and with premium products while obeying all regulations and treating our employees fairly comes at a premium price-point. If price is the most important factor for you, we understand, but we always welcome you in our locations.