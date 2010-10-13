anti.mo on November 7, 2019

My first visit to the One Love Beach club was memorable for the variety of selection across platforms and the service that was attentive and helpful. My budtender AJ was phenomenal and on my first visit to MedMen in the same location was joyful. AJ remembered me and my tastes! It was like going to a neighborhood restaurant and having the staff remember you. MedMen Long Beach has a customer for life. Thanks to AJ and the crew for welcoming us with our dog. See you all in December! Happy Holidaze everyone.