nice selection, just a little over priced. Expect that in Cali tho.
Thank you! We'd also love to let you know about our rewards program, MedMen Buds. We look forward to seeing you soon.
4.8
10 reviews
My first visit to the One Love Beach club was memorable for the variety of selection across platforms and the service that was attentive and helpful. My budtender AJ was phenomenal and on my first visit to MedMen in the same location was joyful. AJ remembered me and my tastes! It was like going to a neighborhood restaurant and having the staff remember you. MedMen Long Beach has a customer for life. Thanks to AJ and the crew for welcoming us with our dog. See you all in December! Happy Holidaze everyone.
We're so glad to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again.
Overpriced
We're so sorry to hear this! Our goal is to provide you with a 5-star experience every visit. We would love to let you know about our rewards program MedMen Buds to help you accrue points with every visit. We hope to see you again soon.
Happy
We're so glad to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again.
Parking sux. Prices are higher than anywhere in town.
We're so sorry to hear this! Our goal is to provide you with a 5-star experience every visit. We would love to let you know about our rewards program MedMen Buds to help you accrue points towards great perks with every visit. We hope to see you again soon.
Great location
We're thrilled to hear this! Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
clean sleek shop. friendly peeps selling fine cannabis. I had the $20 Caviar Cone, 58% Pre-Roll for my after dinner puff while in town from DEN. #groyrown
We're thrilled to hear this! Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Great service and great selection.
We're thrilled to hear this! Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
This place was awarded the #1 dispensary in Long Beach for a reason! They just finished a re-model and it looks amazing so I would recommend checking it out. I always come here for my Heavy Hitters vapes and they have them in stock. I would recommend trying HH if you are looking for a good vape, and buying it from this shop if you are looking for a good dispensary!
The knowledgeable staff will help you pick from a huge variety of reasonable priced goods in a clean and organized atmosphere. Plus you can bring your dog inside!