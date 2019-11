Fijki on December 28, 2018

In terms of quality, the products are alright considering the very limited selection available in NY. Though as people mentioned, the pens fail almost every time. They come half empty, and you can't finish the $82 1/4 gram pen cause the battery dies. On top of that, they wont replace it for you, they might offer you a reduced price on a new one which imo is ridiculous. The location itself is very conveniently located, clean, staff is nice. Theyre helpful, and try to assist patients in a timely matter. Aside from the pens dying, their available stock is never consistent. I switched from pens to capsules because of the battery issue, but then arriving in store they don't have half their menu in stock. And on several occasions Ive had to wait about the length of a doctors visit, just to pay for my items and leave. I recommend calling ahead or checking leafly before going into the store, and expect to have a bit of wait time.