MorganaOvHel on April 17, 2019

Great products and great selection. But my visit here was far from stoner-friendly. The employees seemed on edge, and kept approaching us. Once one asked us if we need help, the second they would walk away, another employee would walk up and ask the same. This happened about 4 times in a row. Some of the employees seemed unenthused to be working there. One girl with piercings and glittery makeup, and one black guy with dreads were GREAT and PATIENT budtenders that allowed us to BREATHE and somewhat put us at ease. And tell your male employees to not only look at the woman when speaking to a couple. The budtenders should be able to speak to both sexes. We decided to never ever return again.