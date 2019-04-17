Offering delivery
MedMen San Jose - Central (N 10th St.)
Deals
Free Delivery for a Limited Time
Now offering delivery! Free for a limited time. Accepting orders from 8am – 9:15pm. Visit medmen.com/delivery for more details.
White Nectarines
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Sunset Fig 192
from Fig Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Banana Fig
from Fig Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
91 Chem x Animal Cookies
from Fig Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
5-Alive
from LitHouse
26.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Banana Punch
from THC Design
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
BlackBerry Fire
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$36⅛ oz
Blueberry Muffin
from Unknown Brand
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Calm
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
Canndescent - Charge
from Canndescent
25.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
Cement Shoes
from NUG
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Club 33 OG
from Unknown Brand
19.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Connect
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
Cookies - Gelato
from Cookies
20%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$1501 oz
Cookies - Hi-Octane
from Cookies
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
Cookies - Snowman
from Cookies
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Cookies - Sunset Sherbert
from Cookies
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
Create
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
Crescendo
from THC Design
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Cypress OG
from NUG
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Diamond OG
from THC Design
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Do Si Do
from Unknown Brand
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
Gelato #41
from AlienLabs
25.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
23.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Harlequin x GDP
from Leaf California
7.63%
THC
9.42%
CBD
Harlequin GDP
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Jamaican Lamb's Bread
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
Korova - Mendo Breath
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Korova - Super Silver Haze
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
LA Kush - Kushberry Cheesecake
from Los Angeles Kush
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Leaf California - Orangeade
from Leaf California
19.26%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Lit House - Zelly's Gift
from LitHouse
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Zelly’s Gift
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Melonade
from AlienLabs
25.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
Molly M
from Leaf California
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
New Mexico Badlands
from Leaf California
24.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Northern Emeralds - Durban Poison
from Northern Emeralds
26%
THC
1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Orangade
from Leaf California
19.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Pineapple Upside Cake
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$201 g
+2 more sizes
