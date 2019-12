Joeywest98 on November 22, 2019

This place is wonderful, and is one of the best dispensery's in San Jose. The security in front let's us feel safe walking in and I walked in with a lot of questions and Isaac really helped me figure out what I wanted. He was patient with me and let me ask any questions I needed answered, and he answered them easily. High quality service from a high quality dispensery. I will 100% be coming back!!!