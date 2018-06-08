srobert349
This place is f@*%ing amazing. Product is excellent and service is even better. Victoria was so awesome and knowledgeable!
4.9
10 reviews
I love how helpful & informative this staff is! They are absolutely amazing at their work & create a positive atmosphere that’ll make you smile! Very much appreciated checking out with Donovan!
Thank you for your review. We're so thrilled to hear about your great experience with us and we look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen again soon.
The service and selection are amazing. Jenny was friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. Definitely going back.
We're so thrilled to hear this! Thank you.
Mia was amazing!!!! Thank you.
Thank you! We're thrilled to hear this.
This was my 1st time here and Sophie was great from the minute i walked in. Thanks.
Thank you! We're so glad to hear this.
Awesome service and great look! Victoria and Norma helped me to find exactly what I was looking for. Will def be back!
Thank you so much! We're thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again.
Zaeh helped me out today! was very knowledgeable and was here to help me find what I was looking for!
We're so glad to hear this. Thank you!
Zaeh was very helpful and informative. As were the other staff.
Thank you!
Donovan was super helpful and hooked up the Skywalker. Because I love granny.
Thank you so much! We're glad to hear it.
great amazing. Donovan was amazing.
Thank you! We're so glad to hear it.