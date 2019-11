Jfpiper on August 21, 2019

Got here about 2 minutes before close with cash in hand and told them that I knew exactly what I wanted. even though it was still operating hours, they refused to let me in, lied and made excuses to try and cover their tracks, when I called them out on their lies they just bumblingly tried to come up with more excuses. When I said that was crap they pulled out their phone said they're closed in 10 seconds and the computers were already off, I called them out on that, pointed at a customer still being helped then essentially told me to f*** off. I asked to speak to a manager and they refused. This treatment is unacceptable and a disgusting excuse of customer service. I won't be returning and will recommend the same to everyone else. This is not professional and not how a business should be run. Get your med card it'll save you from being over charger and treated like dirt because one guy is too lazy to do his job.