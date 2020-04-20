We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The curbside is a bit disorganized, but very friendly and working as quickly as possible, especially considering how busy they are. I got one less of an item I had ordered 2 of, but was not charged for it and I live nearby, so no biggie. The fact most of us cannabis users are very mellow, it’s all good.
Josh1087
on May 14, 2020
The physical brick and mortar location is good. I’ve ordered a few times before online and was super easy. This new online ordering is horrendous. At the time of writing this review I’ve waited an hr and 15 mins to hear that my order is ready. Why? Need to fix before I order again.
logan4567
on May 14, 2020
We all improve over time great products and great staff thank you!
Raynmomma
on May 13, 2020
My gram was short, the lack of systems for curbside made for a hour wait. The product quality was good.
rachelsprich
on May 11, 2020
Great location and speedy service but they have no line system which results in people getting skipped over. I’m sure it will change when the stay at home order is lifted.
Dispensary said:
We're working on that! Hope we can earn your business back in the future!