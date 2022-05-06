Medusa's Garden
We are a small batch craft cannabis business, we have limited organic strains along with hydroponically grown options at a more affordable price. We grow organically ourselves and represent other local caregivers with the same ideals in mind. Highly recommend any of our carts/concentrates. We deliver to Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, Scarborough, Saco, Biddeford, OOB and Falmouth. Based in Portland, ME. Est. March 2022.
License CGR31142
veteran discountmedicaldeliverymedical delivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
4pm - 10pm
tuesday
4pm - 10pm
wednesday
4pm - 10pm
thursday
4pm - 10pm
friday
4pm - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
2 Reviews of Medusa's Garden
w........d
May 6, 2022
Gassssssss🔥🔥🔥 I’ll be reordering those carts, best cart in Southern Maine.
m........e
May 6, 2022
Great service, quick delivery, and potent products! Will be ordering again!