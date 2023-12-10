Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Megan's Organic - Goleta
Megan's Organic - Goleta
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Megan's Organic - Goleta

GoletaCalifornia
2344.6 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
Menu:
Rec
301 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Megan's Organic - Goleta

Welcome to Megan's Organic Market (MOM)! We’re committed to carrying only the best and the brightest products, providing our customers with the highest level of service, and redefining society’s relationship with cannabis through community building, responsible stewardship, and education. Having started out cultivating our own high-quality and pesticide-free flowers, our standards and commitment to carrying quality inventory are second to none. It is our promise to source and carry only the products that we'd use ourselves (and we're picky!). So come down and meet the crew, see the space, and browse the store. We can’t wait to meet you!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
5999 HOLLISTER AVE , Goleta, CA
Send a message
Call 8055769420
Visit website
License C10-0001389-LIC
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

0 Reviews of Megan's Organic - Goleta