B........n on August 8, 2020

I needed some vape cartridges, so I drove down to SLO to try Megan's Organic Market. I was impressed by everything about my shopping experience. First, they have free parking in San Luis Obispo! Then, a friendly security guy checked my ID and buzzed me in. The store is beautiful! It reminds me of a modernized version of an old General Store. They have a vast amount of choices and plenty of knowledgeable staff that were right there to answer all my questions.