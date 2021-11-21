E........7
2 days ago
Place is wonderful!! With helpful and friendly staff that knows what they are doing. I would strongly recommend checking it out!!!
Mello Haverhill is your one stop shop for all things cannabis, from education to consumption. From the moment you step onto the grounds of mello, you will feel welcomed and at home. Enjoy our expansive outdoor patio space overlooking the mello farms community garden and find your own moment of peace and serenity among the green. Whether you’re a novice or expert, we strive to be your resource for all things cannabis.