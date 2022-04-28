I had the pleasure of meeting the ladies of meowy jane this morning. They were all very friendly, welcoming and most importantly for me personable (personable people are easier on us introverts), more so than anywhere else I have gone. The shop is clean and tidy, and very well lit up and bright which is a stark contrast to many shops. There is a couch where you can chill out and enjoy some fine marijuana reading material. They have much to peruse beyond the bud counter. Though I admittedly only viewed from a distance. I placed my order online via Leafly, there was a "hiccup" of sorts with my order but they all banded together to solve the problem so I was able to leave with everything I had intended. They have a nice selection of bud from growers such as Norman K, Divine Buds and Jar Co. I purchased 5/8oz of a variety of buds as well as some concentrate and a cart. I have not tested them all yet, but so far I am very happy and impressed by the smells alone. All of the bud looks fantastic, all of the packaging is awesome. They also gave me a goodie bag with some stickers, papers, a little bud tray etc.. Cool! All in all a fantastic experience for me. Oh don't forget to say goodbye to Spaghetti on the way out, but be careful he's feisty. ;)

