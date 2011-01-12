Danksin
Not as slick feeling as places I’ve seen in SF, my wife commented it felt like a garage in a Fast and Furious movie, lol. But the online ordering went smoothly, and when I picked it up I only waited 5-10 minutes in the “online pickup” line. The sales girl noticed an error in the prepared order; they had put a .5 gr vape cart, when I had ordered a 1gr cart. She went and gave me the correct cart, and I went on my merry Jane way! I don’t know why they’re not listed on WMs, though. If you’re a first-time visitor to the north bay, and use only the WM app, you’d be clueless as to it’s existence 🤷🏽♂️
Thank you for the nice review!