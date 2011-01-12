Absolutely no benefits and no programs for medical patients who gave these dispensaries all their business. I would rather waste my time and gas driving all of the way to Purple Star downtown for real service, real deals and medical patient discounts. It really makes me sick that the owners take advantage of the people that gave them the opportunity to own this business.

Dispensary said:

Sorry to hear that, We have been a medical dispensary for 8 years and strive to accommodate our patients and provide safe access to products with knowledge in what they are consuming. We used to have new patients deals and a compassion program, but unfortunately with the legalization of cannabis we are highly restricted by the State of California and the city of Cotati. We can no longer give anything away for free and are very limited to discounts with the new laws in place. We understand this is frustrating, we are working our best to adjust to our new restrictions and find ways to provide freebies and great deals to our customers. We do hold vendor demo days a couple times a week where they have some great deals on their products, & we have worked with the city to bring back our Senior & Veteran discounts. The city of Cotati also has a 3% tax cut for medical patients, and you can always apply for a State Medical Card to exempt yourself from sales tax (not CA excise 15% tax). Hope this helps!