Buy 2 items get the 3rd Half Off !
Valid 9/16/2019
Buy 2 of any cartridge, tincture, capsule, topical, or edible; get the 3rd one Half off!
Both 2 items you buy must be of the same category (cartridge, tincture, topical, or edible) to get the 3rd half price. The 3rd item must be of equal or lesser value to the lowest cost item you purchase.
All Products
Canna-So-Hard
from Apelles Cultivation
7.6%
THC
9.2%
CBD
Canna-So-Hard
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
Kryptonite CBD
from Capital City Cultivation
1.8%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Kryptonite
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Blackberry Banana
from Alternative Solutions
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Bubble
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Copper Chem #10
from Apelles Cultivation
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Night Rider #10
from Apelles Cultivation
23.3%
THC
1%
CBD
night rider
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Super Glue
from Alternative Solutions
27.1%
THC
2%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Peach Kush
from District Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Deep Line Alchemy
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Line Alchemy
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Silver Kush
from Capital City Cultivation
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Cherry Chem
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Citrus Farmer
from Center City Cultivation
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Humble Pie
from Capital City Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Star 51
from District Growers
11.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Classic Cookies
from Abatin Wellness
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$59⅛ ounce
$59⅛ ounce
Cookies N Cream
from Capital City Cannabis
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Gelato Cake
from District Cannabis
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Harlox
from Apelles Cultivation
7.1%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Harlox
Strain
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
Oral Syringe: 500mg THC RSO
from District Cannabis
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$100each
$100each
Capsules: 20:1 CBD/THC
from District Cannabis
1mg
THC
24mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50pack of 10
$50pack of 10
Capsules: 25mg 4:1 CBD/THC
from District Cannabis
5mg
THC
20mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50each
$50each
Tincture: Unflavored 600mg (MCT)
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$100each
$100each
Chocolates: Plain 1 to 1
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Chocolates: Cherry 1:1
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Tincture: Awake
from Abatin Wellness
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$80each
$80each
Tincture: Goji OG 1x (ALC)
from Alternative Solutions
175mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$40each
$40each
2:1: CBD Capsules
from District Cannabis
2.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$50pack of 10
$50pack of 10
Chocolates: Ginger 1:1
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Chocolates: Crystallized Ginger 1 to 1
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
THC/CBD Lozenge: Lemon Ginger
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
5.5mg
THC
4.5mg
CBD
$4each
$4each
$30pack of 10
Tincture: Royal Medic (MCT) 2x
from Alternative Solutions
175mg
THC
175mg
CBD
Royal Medic
Strain
$60each
$60each
Tincture: Chemdawg 2x (ALC)
from Alternative Solutions
350mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Tincture: Acapulco Gold 1x (MCT)
from Alternative Solutions
175mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Tincture: Chemdawg (MCT)
from Alternative Solutions
175mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$40each
$40each
Tincture: Aussie Blues 2x (ALC)
from Alternative Solutions
350mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Tincture: Unflavored 150mg (MCT)
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Edible: Oat Bar 10mg
from District Growers
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
$5each
Marshmallow Bar 10mg
from District Growers
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
$5each
Chocolates: Goji Berry
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Capsules: 1:1 25mg
from District Cannabis
12.5mg
THC
12.5mg
CBD
$50each
$50each
Edible: Cookie In A Jar
from District Growers
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$29each
$29each
1234