verdekl on November 14, 2019

I've been a consistent customer of MWC for the past 2 years, and I absolutely love MWC and its environment! They have a great selection of goods and affordable pricing. The only issue I have is with the newbies. Whenever I get a new or relatively new customer service rep, they usually screw up my order somehow. They either fail to give me my 20% discount as a Redbox member or something is missing or wrong with my order. Other than that I love the dispensary!