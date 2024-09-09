About Us Welcome to Miel Wellness, a licensed medical dispensary located in the heart of Capitol Hill, along the vibrant Barracks Row. We’re here to offer a sanctuary where wellness and cannabis come together without stigma, creating a trusted space for all. Our Philosophy Born as a delivery service in 2019 under the name DC Dash, we’ve grown into a cornerstone of the community. Our transformation from operating under Initiative 71 to becoming a licensed medical dispensary has been a journey of dedication and growth. Miel Wellness is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where cannabis is celebrated as a pathway to wellness. Our Commitment As proud members of the DMV community, our roots run deep, and they nourish our dedication to personalized care. At Miel Wellness, every customer is family. We pride ourselves on offering high-quality, medically lab-tested products that are both safe and effective. Transparency is at the heart of what we do—every product we offer undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that you can shop with confidence, knowing exactly what you’re getting. Our Commitment to Education Informed decisions are the key to unlocking the full potential of cannabis. That’s why we place education at the forefront of our mission. Whether through our blog, workshops, or one-on-one consultations, our goal is to guide you toward choices that best align with your lifestyle and wellness needs. We believe that knowledge empowers you to make the most out of your cannabis experience. Our Community Miel Wellness is more than just a dispensary—it’s a movement. We are building a vibrant community where ideas, experiences, and a passion for cannabis converge. We invite you to be part of our journey, share your story, and together, we can shape the future of cannabis culture. Connect with Us Our door is always open to you. Whether you have questions, feedback, or just want to say hello, we’re here to listen and provide the insights you need. At Miel Wellness, we’re committed to delivering the service you deserve. Stop by or reach out anytime—we’re excited to welcome you to the Miel Wellness family!