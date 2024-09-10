The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, helping me find exactly what I needed with ease. The selection of medically lab-tested products is impressive, and I felt confident in the quality and safety of everything they offer. Plus, their process for getting a medical card is quick and easy—perfect for both locals and visitors. Highly recommend this place for anyone looking for high-quality products and excellent service!
I was looking for a new store to try and I stumbled upon Miel Wellness. Truthfully I’ve never felt better about coming into a store, the staff was patient and helped me find the right strain for me. Also helps that it’s close by the metro. 5/5 would definitely come here again
The location and decor inside and out is so beautiful and very cozy, the staff is very knowledgeable on products and the space is kept very clean, the process of getting a medical card is so easy and worth the product for sure ! Will definitely be coming again very soon!