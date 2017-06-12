Rude use to come here at least 2 times a week. Then they started being shady ! Price changes no warning then change back...?

Dispensary said:

Hello Smokerballer, My apologies. May I ask who exactly was rude to you? I would like to address that head on. It is never OK, and highly unusual for MT to get complaints about staff. We have a small close-knit group here. If someone here was rude, we would like to figure out exactly what happened and fix the situation immediately. Please call me so I can discuss with you. We will, however, always have fluctuating prices. We price our bud and our concentrates based on the wholesale market and also what the processing companies charge us. As far as a warning to you... please stay up to date with our social media. We have no way of contacting our entire customer base directly when we change prices. West Edison did change their prices this year for processing ($1increase per gram). We did not pass that price increase on for single grams, only for the bulk material. For example, what used to be $135 otd for 8g slab, would now be $140 otd for an 8g slab. We increased the price by $5 (vs $8 which was increased by West Edison). At $140 out the door for 8g - that is $114 to MT before tax. That makes each gram cost you $14.25 before tax. We pay to process each gram, plus we provide all of the starting material to process that slab. This is an amazing price. We also sometimes purchase wholesale vs. processing our own material. When we do that, the prices are very different. As Im sure you have noticed, our bud prices have decreased significantly! In fact, our special Ganja Days specials are FIFTY percent lower than what they were a year ago! Insane, I know. We change the strains evey week and we also put those strain changes and announcements on our instagram and facebook. These prices WILL NOT last, so please take advantage of these crazy low specials while you can! $125 (including tax!!) for an ounce of Mighty Tree Blue Dream is a DREAM! Thank you for this opportunity to explain our fluctuating prices! :) Best to you. I look forward to speaking to you. Missy McKesson- Owner