ionicwake
This is NOT ok. I'm a medical patient. Im kinda limited with my funding. they went from 20 an ounce to 60 and now i have no idea what to do. i rely on this for pain control.
Hey Friend! We apologize for any inconvenience our price changes may have caused. We must adapt to keep up with market demand and as a small company that is also limited on funds we need to do what is best for our business to compete in this market. We hope to see you soon as the quality of our product will never change! Mighty Tree Management