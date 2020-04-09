34 products
New EPC Members $1500 pounds of Private Reserve Flower!!
Valid 3/5/2020 – 1/2/2021
New EPC sign overs get $1500 pounds of Mighty Tree Private Reserve flower Shake pounds- $640 Popcorn pounds- $800
Staff picks
Original Glue(f.k.a GG4)
from Mighty Tree
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Red Headed Stranger
from Mighty Tree
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1301 ounce
All Products
Shake
from Mighty Tree
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$31 gram
$31 gram
$8⅛ ounce
$16¼ ounce
$32½ ounce
$401 ounce
Kronocaine
from Pot Co
26%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bubba Fett
from Pot Co
27%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1201 ounce
1g Moonrock
from Kaviar
70.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Cheese
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Blue Tang Wax
from Denver Dab Co.
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Tang
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
1000mg Distillate Syringe
from High Tech Concentrates
90.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
1000mg Distillate Jars
from High Tech Concentrates
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Live Resin
from Viola
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$431 gram
$431 gram
$6601 ounce
RSO 200mg Capsules
from Caregivers for Life
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$13each
$13each
250mg Mixed Fruit Gummies
from DOSD
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$26each
$26each
250mg 1:1 Gummies
from DOSD
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$33each
$33each
500mg Mile High Mint Bar
from Incredibles
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$35each
$35each
500mg Affogato Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$35each
$35each
CBD:THC Lozenges
from Mountain High
90mg
THC
6mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16each
$16each
Suckers
from Mountain High
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$7each
$7each
300mg Sleep Tablets
from Stratos
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$30each
$30each
500mg Sleep Tablets
from Stratos
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$45each
$45each
500mg Energy Tablets
from Stratos
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$45each
$45each
200mg Gummies
from Wana Brands
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$22each
$22each
300mg Energy Capsules
from Stratos
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$30each
$30each
Agave 600mg CBD Tincture
from marQaha
10mg
THC
600mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$55each
$55each
300mg Energy Capsules
from Stratos
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$30each
$30each
1g Pre-Rolls
from Mighty Tree
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$4each
$4each
1.5g Infused Pre-Roll
from Kaviar
48.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Orange
Strain
$18each
$18each
East Coast Sour Diesel Pax Pod
from Pyramid
71%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$33½ gram
$33½ gram
Bio Cheese Pax Pod
from Pyramid
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio Cheese
Strain
$33½ gram
$33½ gram
500mg Hybrid Cart
from The Pat Pen
80%
THC
0%
CBD
various
Strain
$14½ gram
$14½ gram
500mg Indica Cart
from The Pat Pen
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$14½ gram
$14½ gram
45mg Bath Bomb
from Coda Signature
135mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Various
Strain
$33each
$33each
500mg CBD 25mg THC Lavender Lotion
from Escape Artists
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Various
Strain
$55each
$55each
10mg Patches
from Mary's Medicinals
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Various
Strain
$5each
$5each
Pax Era Battery
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$33each
$33each