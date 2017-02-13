Mile High Dispensary
4.9(93)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Mile High Dispensary
**Since 2009 we are well known for our quality and low prices. We serve patients 18 year and older in our Medical Dispensary and 21 and older in our Recreational Store. We carry a large selection of strains, concentrates, edibles and topical products. You'll love our friendly staff and "Customer Satisfaction" is our primary goal.**
Leafly member since 2017
Followers: 208
1350 S. Sheridan, Denver, CO
License 402R-00419
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
Photos of Mile High Dispensary
Show all photos
Deals at Mile High Dispensary
see all promotions
93 Reviews of Mile High Dispensary
4.9(93)
see all reviews
N........5
February 11, 2019
Door guys are super chill and the bud tenders are definitely the best around. Bought a house down the road and after getting rude service from two other dispensaries on the same block I found this gem and will not go anywhere else. Has been my go to and will most likely be the only dispensary I see again unless something catastrophic stops me from doin so. Nice work!
Z........9
February 10, 2019
Great place to shop friendly people fast and great bud will def keep coming here
S........i
February 4, 2019
I have smoked the flower here from a friend of mine, I have not yet been here myself for a purchase however I’m on my way there now. The flower here is amazing, I “Highly” recommend trying them for yourself. I will leave a revised review after my visit.
L........p
January 31, 2019
always good deals.