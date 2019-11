theDispensaryreviewer on June 4, 2015

This place is very unprofessional. They had dogs running around, one tried to jump in my car as I was leaving, nobody seemed to care. When I pulled into the lot there were 3 employees standing outside of the dispensary door smoking cigarettes, one woman followed me in, not sure if she was an employee or just a crazy lady that hangs out there, she found it appropriate to be in my face talking and talking, even while I was trying to purchase. The weed was good, and the 2 budtenders seemed like nice people, but the store is sketch. Looks thrown together.