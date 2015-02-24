callen5411 on September 16, 2018

I am a frequent customer of this store. I live super close and stop in to buy honey sticks and carts pretty often. they're super nice in person, however, more recently when I call, I get a rude budtender on the phone when I ask if they have honey sticks- because sometimes their menu isn't updated with it... instead of just putting me on hold and checking- as his job is to do. I'm told to look online, which I already did as I explained. then I get attitude copped with me, and told that they are up front and don't know what's on the shelves in the back... as if it's asking too much to put me on hold, get up and go ask someone. I was left not knowing the answer to my question, and a snarky budtender who just was too lazy to get the answer. this is now the second time that I have experienced this level of "effort" with the employyes of mindrite. please educate your budtenders on the importance of customer service, even on the phone, as well as the product/changes you keep in your store. thanks!