Klorde2001
wow. other Portland dispensary ( cough cough cannabliss) can really learn a thing or two from this place. great product service and place. very friendly. I learned ofna great deal I read something else and it is this: definitely try the Cascade 4 pack top shelf prerolls for $20. worth it. thanks mind rite
Thank you for your GREAT review! Everyone does things a little differently, but we are excited you like our service and product selection! Hopefully you signed up for our loyalty program! We will have some specials coming your way!!